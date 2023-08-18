Exclusive! Mirzapur actress Anangsha Biswas in hotstar series Kaala

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of movies, OTT and television, we are back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Anangsha Biswas will be seen in the series Kaala for Hotstar, yes you heard actress Anangsha Biswas who was seen and loved in series Mirzapur is all set to be seen in the Hotstar series titled Kaala.

Also read :Exclusive! "I dismiss the allegation put on me on basis of a one hour episode, if people had watched the 24 X 7, they wouldn't have judged me this way" - Bebika Dhurve

Indeed it is a treat to watch the actress in her projects and we look forward to see what she has to offer with this upcoming show.

What are your views on these news and how excited are you for the series? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read :OMG! Indian Matchmaking’s Pradhyuman Maloo accused of Domestic Violence by wife Ashima Chauhaan, files FIR