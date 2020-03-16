EXCLUSIVE! Missing Chapter's Ajay Rajpal joins the cast of Sharad Patel's Shaadi Toh Ho Kar Rahegi

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/24/2022 - 09:47
movie_image: 
EXCLUSIVE! Missing Chapter's Ajay Rajpal joins the cast of Sharad Patel's Shaadi Toh Ho Kar Rahegi

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the digital world.

Also read: Exclusive! Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi: Meenakshi Chugh to be part of the series

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the Entertainment industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment. 

After some amazing blockbuster shows like Tashkent Files, Chello Divas and more is coming with yet another Bollywood project titled Shaadi Toh Ho Kar Rahegi. Now the breaking news is that Missing Chapter's fame Ajay Rajpal has been roped in a pivotal role for the film. 

Confirming the news Ajay revealed, 'I couldn’t have ask more this year achieving blessfully this big ticket project and we wish him all the success'

Well, we can't wait to update you all with new leads about the film and it's storyline. We have seen Ajay in web shows and his claim to fame being Missing Chapter on MX Player, the dapper nailed a stellar performance in the show. 

Also read: Omg! Pratik Sehajpal warns his fan clubs of strict action if they abuse anyone's family members

For more exciting updates stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Ajay Rajpal Sharad Patel The Tashkent Files Chello Divas Web series MX Player Bollywood Missing Chapter Films TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/24/2022 - 09:47

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Oops! Palak Tiwari faces netizens’ wrath for THIS reason, see reactions
MUMBAI: Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari surfaces headlines this time for her ramp walk for the Delhi Fashion Week...
UPCOMING TWIST! Newlyweds #MaAn to have a romantic beach-cation in StarPlus' Anupamaa
MUMBAI : Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking...
Shocking! Anjali Arora breaks her silence on the accusations of Saisha Shinde trying to break her friendship with Munawar Faruqui
MUMBAI: Anjali Arora rose to fame with her stint in Lock Upp Season 1, and she was considered one of the strongest...
Wow! Check out the Inside pictures of birthday celebration of Suhana Khan
MUMBAI : Daughter of Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan has been the talk of the town and for her amazing looks...
Sexy! When Nusrat Jahan made heads turn with her hot looks
MUMBAI : Nusrat Jahan is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in the industry. We have seen...
'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Akshara and Abhimanyu patch-up 
MUMBAI: The Tuesday episode of Rajan Shahi's "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" started with Akshara leaving the Birla house...
Recent Stories
Suhana Khan
Wow! Check out the Inside pictures of birthday celebration of Suhana Khan
Latest Video