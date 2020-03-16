EXCLUSIVE! Missing Chapter's Ajay Rajpal joins the cast of Sharad Patel's Shaadi Toh Ho Kar Rahegi

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the digital world.

After some amazing blockbuster shows like Tashkent Files, Chello Divas and more is coming with yet another Bollywood project titled Shaadi Toh Ho Kar Rahegi. Now the breaking news is that Missing Chapter's fame Ajay Rajpal has been roped in a pivotal role for the film.

Confirming the news Ajay revealed, 'I couldn’t have ask more this year achieving blessfully this big ticket project and we wish him all the success'

Well, we can't wait to update you all with new leads about the film and it's storyline. We have seen Ajay in web shows and his claim to fame being Missing Chapter on MX Player, the dapper nailed a stellar performance in the show.

