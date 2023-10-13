Exclusive! Mission Raniganj actor Gaurav Prateek shares his story about how he got the part of Diwakar in the movie, read to know more

MUMBAI: Indian actor Gaurav Prateek has appeared in many films & TV shows. He started his career with movies like Pyaar Ki Miss Call, Rukke Padgey, Humein Haq Chahiye Haq Se, Pranali, and many more.

Gaurav Prateek is also a part of multi starrer movie Capsule Gill, along with Akshay Kumar & Parineti Chopra.

The actor was honored with the President & Governor Award from Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam in 2006 and Vishnu Kant Shashtri (Governor of UP) in 2004 for Social, Cultural & Theater activities.

Also read - Box office! Mission Raniganj and Thank you for coming continue to have decent run, whereas Jawan continues to roar at the box office

Gaurav Prateek is playing a pivotal role of Divakar, who is Confidant of Akshay Kumar’s character in the latest movie Mission Raniganj.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor where we asked him about the audience response, his character in the movie and much more.

Gaurav Prateek on the audience reaction for the movie.

Gaurav Prateek said that the audience and the critics are loving and appreciating the movie. He is getting positive from all the people he knows. He also added that people are getting to see something more than their expectations.

Gaurav Prateeek on the initial response to the character and what made him say ‘Yes’ to it.

Gaurav Prateek said that he luckily got to do this movie. He said that he approached someone from the team for work and he was informed about the casting of the movie and on meeting the director later he was informed that the casting is almost over. As he expressed the value he holds for Tinu Desai, the director of the movie and asked for a role in the movie, Tinu agreed and asked for some time. He then gave auditions for the movie and afterwards he even got selected to play the part.

Talking about the character in the movie he said that while Akshay Kumar is playing the role of Jaswant Singh Gill who is a chief firing officer, and Parineeti Chopra is playing the role of Jaswant’s wife, He (Gaurav) plays the role of Diwakar who stays in Jaswant’s house with his wife.

Gaurav Prateek on experience shooting with the cast

Gaurav expressed his happiness saying that he has been watching these actors since his childhood and knows that these actors are a school of acting. He talks about how he saw all the actors working and doing rehearsals and how the whole team supported each other. He further added how Veerendra Saxena and Pawan Malhotra shared their experiences and when shooting at nights, they would play games in the tent.

Also read - Mission Raniganj triumphing ahead of all! Producers submitted the film to the Oscars!

This was our conversation with Gaurav Prateek. Tell us what you think about this conversation in the comment section.