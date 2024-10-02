Exclusive! Mithun Chakraborty health update, the actor is stable now, Deets inside

The close source confirms the health status of the actor Mithun Chakraborty, the actor is stable now and it was a casual healthy check up
MUMBAI: Super star Mithun Chakraborty has grabbed the attention of the fans all over this morning as there was the news of the actor getting hospitalized, well this news has grabbed the attention and the fans all over were shocked to hear this new, since then we have seen the fans all over are praying for the super star and for his good health and speedy recovery.

Well there were many reports which were saying the actor had complained about the chest pain because of which he was rushed to Hospital, well now Tellychakkar got the exclusive update about the health of the superstar, as per our source, the health of the actor is stable now and it was just a routine health check up. The source also shared Everything is fine now.

Also read- SA RE GA MA PA Season 31! Exclusive! Actor Mithun Chakraborty to grace the upcoming episode

Well this has brought a sigh of relief to all the fans and well wishers of the super star and we are now waiting for the official status of the actor. Team Tellychakkar wishes for the speedy recovery of the actor Mithun Chakraborty.

On the work front the actor Mithun Chakraborty was last seen in Bengali movie Kabuliwala.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read- Oh No! Mithun Chakraborty Hospitalized in Kolkata, veteran actor complained of chest pains

 

