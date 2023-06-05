Exclusive! Mithun Chakraborty’s son Namashi Chakraborty on why he is not spotted at parties like other star kids, “Where I get spotted or how many parties I attend is boring”

Mithun Chakraborty’s son Namashi Chakraborty made his Bollywood debut with the film Bad Boy which was released a few days ago. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Namashi Chakraborty and spoke to him about why he doesn’t get spotted by the paps and why we don’t see him at the parties like other star kids.
MUMBAI:  Mithun Chakraborty’s son Namashi Chakraborty made his Bollywood debut with the film Bad Boy which was released a few days ago. The movie failed to make a mark at the box office, but Namashi’s performance received a decent response.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Namashi Chakraborty and when asked him why he doesn’t get spotted by the paps and why we don’t see him at the parties like other star kids, the actor said, “My father has been low profile all his life and it didn’t stop him from becoming a superstar. Also, I think most of these kids have a lot of productions and filmy people backing them because I don’t think that kids can PR automatically, I am sure there’s a machinery and study behind that. I did not ever feel that the culture of being spotted or talked about makes you famous; it definitely gives you a name.”

Also Read: Exclusive! Bad Boy actor Namashi Chakraborty on his brother Mimoh Chakraborty, “I feel the industry was too harsh on him”

“But, I am an actor, my job is to act first; where I get spotted or how many parties I attend is boring. I don’t know what excites them to be spotted. Of course, if they are doing something it’s okay, but being outside an airport is not my aim, my aim is to do movies. So, if people know me as Bad Boy, I am absolutely fine with it. I am not insecure because being papped is not the idea of stardom for me,” he added.

Have you watched Bad Boy? Let us know your review in the comments below...

Also Read:Exclusive! Mimoh Chakraborty on his second innings in the industry with Jogira Sara Ra Ra, “It is very important that people notice the actor in me”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

 

