EXCLUSIVE! Mohini Baghele JOINS the cast of Acting Ka Bhoot

Directed by Shashank Kumar, Acting Ka Bhoot stars Aham Sharma, Rajni Katiyar and Saanand Verma as leads. The film talks about two Con Artists with shattered lives and dreams who end up falling in love while trying to scam each other.

Now, the breaking is that  Mohini Baghele joins the cast in a pivotal role, further details are yet to be disclosed. We have earlier seen Mohini in the series Gandi Baat, and many tv shows. This will be an interesting turn in her career. 

Shashank Kumar Acting Ka Bhoot Aham Sharma Rajni Katiyar Saanand Verma Mohini Baghele Gandi Baat ALTBalaji TellyChakkar
