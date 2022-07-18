EXCLUSIVE! Mohini Baghele JOINS the cast of Acting Ka Bhoot

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Also read: Exclusive! Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara fame Gaurav Bajpai returns to TV, bags Star Bharat’s next!

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the Entertainment industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Directed by Shashank Kumar, Acting Ka Bhoot stars Aham Sharma, Rajni Katiyar and Saanand Verma as leads. The film talks about two Con Artists with shattered lives and dreams who end up falling in love while trying to scam each other.

Now, the breaking is that Mohini Baghele joins the cast in a pivotal role, further details are yet to be disclosed. We have earlier seen Mohini in the series Gandi Baat, and many tv shows. This will be an interesting turn in her career.

Also read: Exclusive! Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara fame Gaurav Bajpai returns to TV, bags Star Bharat’s next!

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar