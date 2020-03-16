Exclusive! "More than the comparison, the fans will celebrate the sequel", says John Abraham

MUMBAI: Upcoming thriller movie Ek Villain Returns has been one of the much awaited movies of the Year. This upcoming action thriller which has John Abraham, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor in the leading role is directed by Mohit Suri.

The trailer of the movie is finally out and it was launched during the Press Conference which was held in Mumbai which was attended by the cast and director of the movie.

Disha Patani revealed she will be seen playing on normal middle class girl who has a top class attitude. She is the bad girl which every boy desires, whereas on the other hand Tara Sutaria revealed that she will be seen playing a Rockstar in the movie. Arjun Kapoor will be seen playing a rich brat in the movie.

On the other hand, John Abraham said that it was like homecoming for him as he has earlier collaborated with Ekta Kapoor and Balaji for Shootout at Wadala. Also, the trailer doesn't reveal about who is the villain; as we all know this is the sequel and the actor Ritesh Deshmukh was immensely loved in the previous version, talking about the comparisons, John Abraham revealed that more than comparison the people and the fans will celebrate this movie.

John Abraham was also addressed about his on-screen Chemistry with Disha Patani, John Abraham said he had earlier worked with many actors in the past whose chemistry was the talk of the town and the fans will get to see the same chemistry along with Disha and it was great working with not only Disha Patani the entire cast.

On the other hand, Mohit Suri the captain of the ship also gave a hint that we may see a Universe of Villains but for now the success of this movie is very much important and only then, can they think about something.

The team of Ek villain Returns also said that the movie will hit the big screen on 29th July which will be called as the 'Villaintines Day'.

No doubt, the trailer of the movie is already setting the social media on fire and we look forward to see what Mohit Suri has to offer with this upcoming sequel.

