Exclusive! “This movie and the character has changed my life in the past 6 months” Pankaj Tripathi on the character preparation of Atal Bihari Vajpayee

During the trailer launch of the movie Main Atal Hoin, actor Pankaj Tripathi spoke in detail about his character preparation and also on how this movie has changed his life in the past 6 month
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 12/20/2023 - 22:23
movie_image: 
Pankaj

MUMBAI: Indeed one of the finest actors in today's time is actor Pankaj Tripathi, the actor is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie Main Atal Hoon which is based on India's former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The teaser and the first look of the actor has got a fantastic response from the fans and audience and finally the trailer of the movie is launched today.

The trailer was launched during the Press Conference which was held in Mumbai and was attended by the entire cast along with the director and producer of the movie.

Talking about the character preparation after Pankaj Tripathi says that it was indeed biggest challenge to be seen Atal Bihari Vajpayee on screen because he had to sit for 2 hours daily for the makeup and prosthetic, also the shooting was happening in the month of May and June where the temperature in India was very high, so he was sweating a lot, the actor jokingly said “Is movie mein Maine apna khoon aur Pasina bahaya Hai”

Also read- Exclusive! “He was like the Krishna to my Arjun” – Kadak Singh actor Paresh Pahuja on working with Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi also says that he has researched and read about Atal Bihari Vajpayee so much and had gone through many articles that he can write a complete new book on Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Pankaj Tripathi says that there are many similarities between him as a person and Atal Bihari Vajpayee because of which his casting is perfect for the movie. Pankaj Tripathi add that this movie and the character of Atal Bihari Vajpayee has changed ideology and his life in many ways especially in the past 6 months.

Indeed it is always a treat to watch the actor Pankaj Tripathi performing some great characters on screen and we look forward to see what different he has to offer with the upcoming movie Main Atal Hoon, which is all set to hit the big screen on 19th January 2024.

What are your views on that trailer and how excited are you for the movie? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read- Main Atal Hoon teaser! Get ready for yet another great performance of the actor Pankaj Tripathi

Atal Bihari Vajpayee MAIN ATAL HOON Pankaj Tripathi pankaj tripathi fans PANKAJ TRIPATHI MOVIES Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 12/20/2023 - 22:23

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Main Atal Hoon Trailer! The version of the great leader and performance of a great actor is what we see in the trailer
Movie Main Atal Hoon has been grabbing the attention of the fans from quite some time, now the movie which is directed...
Exclusive! “If Pankaj Tripathi had said no, this movie would not have been made” Vinod Bhanushali
MUMBAI: Movie Main Atal Hoon that has Pankaj Tripathi in the leading role has been grabbing the attention of the fans...
Exclusive! “This movie and the character has changed my life in the past 6 months” Pankaj Tripathi on the character preparation of Atal Bihari Vajpayee
MUMBAI: Indeed one of the finest actors in today's time is actor Pankaj Tripathi, the actor is now all set to be seen...
What! Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Grand Plans for "Animal 3" with Ranbir Kapoor - A Twist Unveiled!
MUMBAI: Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the mastermind behind Ranbir Kapoor's blockbuster "Animal," is riding high on the film's...
Ooh! Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone Turn Up the Heat in Teaser for "Ishq Jaisa Kuch" from Fighter
MUMBAI: After setting the dance floor on fire with the first song, "Sher Khul Gaye," from their much-anticipated film...
Woah! Adivi Sesh and Shruti Haasan Join Forces in Gripping Action Drama "Dacoit" - Teaser Released!
MUMBAI: After the resounding success of "Major," Adivi Sesh is back, this time teaming up with the talented Shruti...
Recent Stories
pankaj
Main Atal Hoon Trailer! The version of the great leader and performance of a great actor is what we see in the trailer
Latest Video
Related Stories
pankaj
Main Atal Hoon Trailer! The version of the great leader and performance of a great actor is what we see in the trailer
Pankaj
Exclusive! “If Pankaj Tripathi had said no, this movie would not have been made” Vinod Bhanushali
Sandeep
What! Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Grand Plans for "Animal 3" with Ranbir Kapoor - A Twist Unveiled!
Hrithik
Ooh! Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone Turn Up the Heat in Teaser for "Ishq Jaisa Kuch" from Fighter
Adivi
Woah! Adivi Sesh and Shruti Haasan Join Forces in Gripping Action Drama "Dacoit" - Teaser Released!
Sobhita
Leaked! Sobhita Dhulipala and Ram Charan's Upcoming Project: Sneak Peek with Leaked Pictures