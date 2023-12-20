Exclusive! “This movie and the character has changed my life in the past 6 months” Pankaj Tripathi on the character preparation of Atal Bihari Vajpayee

MUMBAI: Indeed one of the finest actors in today's time is actor Pankaj Tripathi, the actor is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie Main Atal Hoon which is based on India's former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The teaser and the first look of the actor has got a fantastic response from the fans and audience and finally the trailer of the movie is launched today.

The trailer was launched during the Press Conference which was held in Mumbai and was attended by the entire cast along with the director and producer of the movie.

Talking about the character preparation after Pankaj Tripathi says that it was indeed biggest challenge to be seen Atal Bihari Vajpayee on screen because he had to sit for 2 hours daily for the makeup and prosthetic, also the shooting was happening in the month of May and June where the temperature in India was very high, so he was sweating a lot, the actor jokingly said “Is movie mein Maine apna khoon aur Pasina bahaya Hai”

Pankaj Tripathi also says that he has researched and read about Atal Bihari Vajpayee so much and had gone through many articles that he can write a complete new book on Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Pankaj Tripathi says that there are many similarities between him as a person and Atal Bihari Vajpayee because of which his casting is perfect for the movie. Pankaj Tripathi add that this movie and the character of Atal Bihari Vajpayee has changed ideology and his life in many ways especially in the past 6 months.

Indeed it is always a treat to watch the actor Pankaj Tripathi performing some great characters on screen and we look forward to see what different he has to offer with the upcoming movie Main Atal Hoon, which is all set to hit the big screen on 19th January 2024.

What are your views on that trailer and how excited are you for the movie? Do let us know in the comment section below.

