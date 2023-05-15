Exclusive! “This movie is a complete family entertainer and this was the major reason for doing” Vicky Kaushal

During the trailer launch of the movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Vicky Kaushal spoke in detail about his character and on his upcoming movie
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 05/15/2023 - 17:59
movie_image: 
Vicky Kaushal

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan star Zara Hatke Zara Bachke have been the talk of town when the title was not even decided, there were many pictures and videos which were floating all over the internet directly from the sets of the movie which were increasing the excitement of the movie.

Today finally the trailer of the movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is out during the Press Conference which was held in Mumbai and was attended by the cast and the producer of the movie.

During the trailer event Vicky Kaushal reveals he is very happy that after the lockdown this first theatrical release and he is very excited to share the movie with the fans. Talking about the movie he said that this is a complete family entertainer which is one of the biggest reasons for him to do the movie, Vicky Kaushal says that this movie belongs to all middle class families and every one will be able to relate to this movie and his character.

Talking about his character Vicky Kaushal says that, this character is little kanjoos and on asking about being kanjoos in real life the actor says he is that little bit kankoos, he thinks a lot about in terms of spending money, giving an example, he says diet Katrina Kaif wanted to buy a bar for the living room looking the price he was shocked and yes he relate to this character a lot.

Indeed the trailer of the movie Zara Hatke Jara Bachke is getting amazing response from the fans, the movie is all set to hit the big screen on 2nd June. What are your views on the trailer and how excited are you for the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 05/15/2023 - 17:59

