Exclusive! “This movie is a complete family entertainer and this was the major reason for me to be a part of it” - Vicky Kaushal

During the trailer launch of the movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Vicky Kaushal spoke in detail about his character and on his upcoming movie.
movie_image: 
Vicky Kaushal

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke have been the talk of town since the time when the title was not even decided. There were many pictures and videos floating all over the internet directly from the sets of the movie which were increasing the excitement of the fans. 

Today, the trailer of the movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is out during the Press Conference held in Mumbai, which was attended by the cast and the producer of the movie.

During the trailer event, Vicky Kaushal reveals that he is very happy as this is his first theatrical release after lockdown. He is very excited to share the movie with the fans. Talking about the movie, he said that this is a complete family entertainer, which is one of the biggest reasons for him to be a part of it. Vicky Kaushal says that this movie belongs to all the middle class families and every one will be able to relate to this movie and his character.

Talking about his character, Vicky Kaushal says that he is little 'kanjoos'. On asking about being 'kanjoos' in real life, the actor says he is a little. He thinks a lot in terms of spending money. Giving an example, he reveals that his wife Katrina Kaif wanted to have a bar in the living room. Looking the cost, he was utterly shocked. So yes, he acn relate to his character a lot.

Indeed, the trailer of the movie Zara Hatke Jara Bachke is getting amazing response from the fans. The movie is all set to hit the big screens on 2nd June. What are your views on the trailer and how excited are you for the movie? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

