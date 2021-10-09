EXCLUSIVE: “This movie is a fabulous thriller whcih high on VFX” - Nyrraa M Banerji on her movie Barun Rai And The House On The Cliff

Actress Nyrraa M. Banerji is indeed one of the finest talents we have in acting industry. Over the time we have seen some amazing characters played by the actress and getting all the love from the fans. The actress is now all set to be seen in an upcoming horror thriller titled ‘Barun Rai And The House On The Cliff’ which also has Priyanshu Chatterjee.

Team TellyChakkar got an exclusive chance to speak with the actress Nyrraa M. Banerji with regards to her movie where she also spoke in detail about the challenging phase of her life and also her take on doing bold scenes.

Nyrraa M. Banerji on her movie and the character

Throwing some light on her upcoming movie ‘Barun Rai And The House On The Cliff’ the actress expressed her excitement and said that it is one of the fabulous thrillers the fans will come across. This movie is a British film with Indian actors. It is very high on VFX and it will be surely love to by the fans. This movie is inspired from the true events and it is based on a couple who is recently shifted to A Haunted House.

Throwing some light on her character, actress Nyrraa M. Banerji reveals that she will be seen playing the character whose name is Soumili, she is a sweet Bengali girl who is shifted to a new house with her husband and what happens in that house is something amazing to see.

Nyrraa M. Banerji on the challenging phase of her life

We have seen some amazing shades of the actress over the time on screens. The actress whom we love so much had also gone through many difficult phase in her life and recalling the most challenging phase the actress says, it was the time when she was pursuing law studies and she had made her acting debut in south industry. The actress was under the pressure of examination because of which she could not focus on acting during that time in the south industry and this was the time when she lost her father. This was the most challenging face of the actress’s life.

Nyrraa M. Banerji on doing bold scenes

As we can see there are a few actresses who are comfortable doing bold scenes on digital platform and on asking the actress about her comfort level for doing bold scenes on digital platform the actress revealed that she is not comfortable doing bold scenes after a certain limit. She has been not been opting for the projects which has such content. The actress also reveals that presentation and relevance of such also matters.

With the rise in consumption of content we can see many actors coming on digital platform and expressing their different shades of acting. We have seen and loved the actress in the web series Helllo Jee recently. On asking about the types of character she looks forward to do on digital platform, actress Nyrraa M. Banerji says that, she is looking forward to do some uniform based web series, means she is looking forward to play such a character who is wearing some sort of uniform, Be it Army, Navy, Police officer or any other. She is also looking forward to be the part of some investigative thriller.

No doubt it will be a treat to watch actress Nyrraa M. Banerji in such a character. Talking about the movie ‘Barun Rai And The House On The Cliff’ it is all set for its theatrical release on 29th October in Hindi and English

