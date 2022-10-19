Exclusive! “This movie has nothing to do with Hollywood and it is very much originated from India” Amar Kaushik on the movie Bhediya

MUMBAI: Starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon movie Bhediya has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced and we have seen many BTS pictures and videos which were floating all over the social media which had indeed increased the excitement of the fans for the movie. Directed by Amar Kaushik this movie is said to be another addition in the horror Universe after the movies Stree, and Roohi.

After a long wait, finally, the trailer of the movie Bhediya is out and it was launched during the Press Conference which was held in the Mumbai and which was attended by the cast of the movie along with the director Amar Kaushik and the producer Dinesh Vijan.

Talking about the concept of whether it is taken from Hollywood or not Amar Kaushik the director of the movie revealed that it has nothing to do with the Hollywood movies which are based on wolf but it is the very much Indian concept and it has a story which is rooted from Indian culture. The fans will get to see how the concept of wolf is connected to the roots of India which is shown in the movie.

The conversation went candid and producer of Dinesh Vijan revealed Kriti Sanon was supposed to do a vampire movie which could not happened and yes there are chances that we will get to see Horror universe in the coming days also Dinesh Vijan says that Bhediya is Varun Dhawan 2.0 version, the fans will get to see the actor in a never seen before avatar.

Talking about character preparation Varun Dhawan said that he has to work on his voice modulation because he has to sound different after transformation in the movie, also he has taken training on animal flow.

No doubt the trailer has all the elements which are required for a complete family entertainer and horror comedy, how excited are you for the movie Bhediya which is all set to hit the big screen on 25th November, do let s know in the comment section below.

