Exclusive! "This movie is a political thriller with family emotion" director Mohan Raja

MUMBAI: Ever since the teaser of the movie Godfather was out the fans were eagerly looking forward to the movie and trailer. The movie in which has Megastar Chiranjeevi along with Salman Khan in the extended camro has been the talk of the town also for Salman Khan's debut in south industry.

The trailer of the movie is finally out and it was launched during the Press Conference which was held in Mumbai which was attended by the cast of the movie.

Talking about been contributing to tea industry over a long period of time Chiranjeevi said he always wanted to give an Indian film every year where the audience are not differentiating in terms of South or north it has to be an Indian movie. On the other hand director Mohan Raja reveals that there has been a great bond of friendship and love between Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi and he is very fortunate enough that someone like Salman Khan is part of his movie

Mohan Raja also says he is the sole person to witness the love for each other individually, Chiranjeevi also revealed how Salman Khan denied to take any check for this movie and he has done movie only for love for the actor.

Also read (Wow! From massive living room to neatly organized kitchen, take a sneak peek into Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor’s new luxurious duplex home)

Mohan Raja also addes that the movie is a political thriller which will also have many family emotions and drama which will be definitely loved by the fans. Salman Khan also says that there has been never a problem doing a two Hero movie for him, he has done many 2 hero movies with Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Shahrukh Khan and other actors. Also Salman Khan said that people are looking forward to go to Hollywood but he is now looking forward to go to south and do more movies.

What are your views on the actor and the trailer of the movie Godfather, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

Also read (Wow! From massive living room to neatly organized kitchen, take a sneak peek into Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor’s new luxurious duplex home)