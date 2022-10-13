Exclusive! “This movie is like a therapy and when families will see they will be relaxed and will enjoy” Sidharth Malhotra

MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors we have in the acting space, he is indeed one of the promising actors especially after the success of the movie Shershaah. The actor is currently grabbing the attention of the fans for his upcoming movie Thank God which also has Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet along with him, this upcoming slice of life comedy movie is directed by Inder Kumar.

During the press meet which was held today on the occasion of Diwali trailer launch of the movie the actor expressed his excitement with regards to the movie and he said that this one such movie which is a slice of life and will definitely give you a feel good feeling, this is one such movie where the audience can come relax and enjoy the movie and it is going to be the best Diwali gift for all the families.

On the other hand Inder Kumar, director of the movie said he has a great Bond with Ajay Devgn and the same bind he feels is getting developed for Sidharth Malhotra too, so you can say the he may work with Sidharth Malhotra again in the future, Inder Kumar also says that in his career of 35 years he never had a Diwali released, this is for first time this movie is coming on Diwali and it is going to be a perfect Diwali gift for the audience.

No doubt the trailer of the movie is already winning the hearts of the fans, and we look forward to see what the makers and the actors have to offer this upcoming movie Thank God which is all set to hit the big screen on 25th October.

