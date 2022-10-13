Exclusive! “This movie is like a therapy and when families will see, they will be relaxed,” says Sidharth Malhotra as he talks about 'Thank God'

MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors we have in the acting space. He is one of the most promising actors of the new generation and especially after the success of the movie Shershaah, people have started to looking forward to his projects.

The actor is currently grabbing the attention of the fans for his upcoming movie Thank God which also has Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet along with him. This upcoming slice of life comedy movie is directed by Indra Kumar.

During the press meet which was held today on the occasion of Diwali trailer launch, the actor expressed his excitement with regards to the movie and he said that this is one such movie which is a slice of life and will definitely give you a feel good feeling.

This is one such movie where the audience can come relax and enjoy the movie and it is going to be the best Diwali gift for all the families.

On the other hand, Indra Kumar, director of the movie said he has a great bond with Ajay Devgn and the same bond he feels, is getting developed with Sidharth Malhotra as well.

So you can say that he may work with Sidharth Malhotra again in the future. Indra Kumar also says that in his career of 35 years, he never had a Diwali release. This is for the first time his movie is coming on Diwali and it is going to be a perfect Diwali gift for the audience.

No doubt the trailer of the movie is already winning the hearts of the fans, and we look forward to see what the makers and the actors have to offer with Thank God, which is all set to hit the big screen on 25th October.

