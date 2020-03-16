Exclusive! “This movie will always remain close to my heart for many reasons”, says Ashlesha Sawant on her upcoming movie Haryana

MUMBAI: Actress Ashlesha Sawant has been winning the hearts of the fans with her amazing acting contribution. We have seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of the actress and getting all the love from the fans. The actress is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, titled Haryana which stars Yash Tonk in the leading role.

Actress Ashlesha Sawant in an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, spoke in detail about the movie and also spoke in detail about the high points and the USP of the movie.

Ashlesha Sawant on the movie:

Ashlesha Sawant reveals this movie Haryana will always remain close to her heart for many reasons. Also, this is her debut movie in Bollywood and talking about her character, she revealed she will be seen playing the character whose name is Bimla, who is above 30 years but does not want to get married but she has her dream to fulfill. Bimla is someone who wants to study and falls in love before getting married and how she meets a guy and how her story moves ahead is something amazingly shown in the movie.

Ashlesha Sawant the similarity between her and her character:

Ashlesha Sawant says that her character Bimla is also very opinionated like her in real life, she has a very strong stand with regards to her opinion also her character Bimla will never go against her family and the same is with her in her real life.

ALSO READ – (Shocking! Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera faces trolls, netizens are saying Bollywood is back again to insulting Hindus, Read More)

Ashlesha Sawant on highpoints and the USP of the movie:

Ashlesha Sawant says the fact that it is a realistic and raw movie is the USP and high point of the movie. Also, the casting is beautiful of the movie which is again one of the highpoints of the movie the movie. This movie is a light hearted comedy which is entertaining and which will be loved by the fans.

What are your views on the actress Ashlesha Sawant and the movie Haryana? Do let us know in the comments section below.

Movie Haryana is all set to hit the big screen on 5th August.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Shocking! Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera faces trolls, netizens are saying Bollywood is back again to insulting Hindus, Read More)