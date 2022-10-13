Exclusive! “This movie will be quite relatable and it has many life lessons” Ajay Devgn on his movie Thank God

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Ajay Devgn titled Thank God which also has Siddharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh in the leading role has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer was dropped, no doubt the trailer indicates that it is going to be complete family entertainer and the movie is directed by Inder Kumar.

Recently the cast of the movie interacted with the media during the Diwali trailer release where Ajay Devgn, Siddharth Malhotra and Inder Kumar expressed their excitement and spoke about their movie. Ajay Devgn said that it is going to be a movie which has relatable concepts and this movie will have many life lessons which will make you think.

Ajay Devgn says from both the trailers of the movie, few dialogues which have a lot of meaning and message are getting loved and he promised that there are many more such beautiful dialogues in the entire movie which will definitely touch your heart and will have a beautiful message.

Ajay Devgn says, today is a time when the people are going to judge the movie on the basis of the trailer, if they liked it will they will go to cinema hall to see the movie and if they did not like the trailer they will see the movie on digital platform, right now the audience are looking forward for the big screen experience, movie Thank God will definitely give you feel good experience and will touch your heart.

The trailer of the movie is already getting some amazing response from the fans and we look forward to see what the team of the movie has to offer with the movie Thank God which is all set to hit the big screen on 25th October.

