Exclusive! "Movies now a days are going off, we are not making Hindustani movies" Salman Khan on movies not running at the box office

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan is indeed one of the bankable actors we have, over the time the actor has delivered some major blockbusters that went on to break every single record, Salman Khan is now all set with his upcoming production titled Farray which marks the acting debut of his nice Alizeh Agnihotri.

Today the trailer of the movie Farray was launched and it was launched during the Press Conference which was held in Mumbai and was attended by the entire cast, director and the producer Salman Khan.

Superstar Salman Khan says that now a days whenever movies are been made there are many movies that are going off and they are not at all connecting with the audience because we are not making pure Hindustani movies, also many movies are releasing at the wrong time which can be one of the major reasons of movies not doing well at the box office.

Salman Khan also said that initially the plan was to bring this movie Farray on digital platform but when he heard the script he loved it so much that he really wanted a big scale experience for the fans and audience and it is a movie which young generation will surely connect, he says.

Indeed, trailer of the movie Farray is already getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans and audience, what are your views on the trailer of the movie Farray and on these comments of the actor Salman Khan on movies not doing well at the big screen, do let us know in the comment section below.

