Exclusive! "Movies now a days are going off, we are not making Hindustani movies" Salman Khan on movies not running at the box office

During the Press Conference and media interaction for his upcoming production Farray Salman Khan spoke in detail about on why movies are not working well at the box office of India
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 11/01/2023 - 20:14
movie_image: 
Salman

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan is indeed one of the bankable actors we have, over the time the actor has delivered some major blockbusters that went on to break every single record, Salman Khan is now all set with his upcoming production titled Farray which marks the acting debut of his nice Alizeh Agnihotri.

Today the trailer of the movie Farray was launched and it was launched during the Press Conference which was held in Mumbai and was attended by the entire cast, director and the producer Salman Khan.

Superstar Salman Khan says that now a days whenever movies are been made there are many movies that are going off and they are not at all connecting with the audience because we are not making pure Hindustani movies, also many movies are releasing at the wrong time which can be one of the major reasons of movies not doing well at the box office.

Also read - OMG! Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas show canceled due to non ticket sales, movie labeled as a ‘unmitigated disaster’

Salman Khan also said that initially the plan was to bring this movie Farray on digital platform but when he heard the script he loved it so much that he really wanted a big scale experience for the fans and audience and it is a movie which young generation will surely connect, he says.

Indeed, trailer of the movie Farray is already getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans and audience, what are your views on the trailer of the movie Farray and on these comments of the actor Salman Khan on movies not doing well at the big screen, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - It's a film wrap for Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer India’s first aerial action film 'Fighter'!

Farray Alizeh Agnihotri Salman Khan skf Vivek Agnihotri Jamtara Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 11/01/2023 - 20:14

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! Jamnadas Majethia aka Himanshu from Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan talks about the destiny of the movie to be releasing in Diwali, read to know more
MUMBAI: No one can forget Indian Television’s one of the most hilarious serials, Khichdi which starred Anang Desai,...
Must read! Is Bigg Boss 10 fame Manu Punjabi in a relationship with social media influencer Piku? Take a look at this post
MUMBAI : Manu Punjabi who was once lesser known in Showbiz made a strong mark with his stint on Bigg Boss 10. Also read...
Must Read! From Shahrukh Khan to Boman Irani, check out the salary charged by the cast of Dunki
MUMBAI: Some of King Khan’s last movies like Zero, Harry Met Sejal, Dear Zindagi and Raees did not perform well...
Uff! Check out Disha Patani’s sexy plunging neckline outfits
MUMBAI : Disha Patani is one of the hottest actresses of this generation. Be it her red carpet appearances or her...
Exclusive! "Movies now a days are going off, we are not making Hindustani movies" Salman Khan on movies not running at the box office
MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan is indeed one of the bankable actors we have, over the time the actor has delivered some...
Exclusive! Don't just act, just be real with a character was the advice given by Salman Khan to me" Alizeh Agnihotri
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie titled Farray that will make the acting debut of Alizeh Agnihotri who is the niece of superstar...
Recent Stories
Jamnadas
Must Read! Jamnadas Majethia aka Himanshu from Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan talks about the destiny of the movie to be releasing in Diwali, read to know more
Latest Video
Related Stories
Jamnadas
Must Read! Jamnadas Majethia aka Himanshu from Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan talks about the destiny of the movie to be releasing in Diwali, read to know more
Shahrukh
Must Read! From Shahrukh Khan to Boman Irani, check out the salary charged by the cast of Dunki
Disha Patani
Uff! Check out Disha Patani’s sexy plunging neckline outfits
Salman
Exclusive! Don't just act, just be real with a character was the advice given by Salman Khan to me" Alizeh Agnihotri
SRK
After Jawan’s “Prevue”, first asset from SRK’s Dunki to also get its own unique terminology?
Fighter
It's a film wrap for Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer India’s first aerial action film 'Fighter'!