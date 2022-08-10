Exclusive! “Mumbai is a hub of actors and I would love to work with all the great talents” - Anirban Bhattacharya

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actor Anirban Bhattacharya spoke about the relevance of the movie Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway and also on the types of characters he look forward to play.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 03/31/2023 - 22:00
movie_image: 
Exclusive! “Mumbai is the hub of actors and would love to work with all great talents” Anirban Bhattacharya

MUMBAI: Actor Anirban Bhattacharya has been winning hearts of the fans over the time with his beautiful acting in Bengal industry. The actor made his Hindi debut in the movie Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway and is getting some amazing response from the fans for it.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actor Anirban Bhattacharya spoke about the relevance of the movie and on the actors and directors he would love to collaborate with.

Anirban Bhattacharya on the importance and relevance of the movie Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway

Anirban Bhattacharya suggests that many people will have different opinions. But according to him, this movie has a great relevance and importance in today's time. It is very much important for stories like these to reach maximum people. He further adds that this movie is beyond cinema.

Anirban Bhattacharya on types of characters he looks forward to play

Anirban Bhattacharya does not want to restrict himself when it comes to playing characters, and is really looking for to some great ones to perform.

ALSO READ –Must Read! It’s a wrap for Shahrukh Khan’s Jawan, here is when the teaser will be out

Anirban Bhattacharya on his dream actors and character to work with

Anirban Bhattacharya says that Mumbai is an huge hub of actors and extraordinary talents. Taking just a few names wouldn't be fair. But, there is list of people he would like to work with. He is really looking forward to work with some great minds in the Bollywood industry.

What are your views on Anirban Bhattacharya and how did you like him in the movie Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – Must Read! On this International transgender day, check out the actors who played transgender in their movies

Anirban Bhattacharya MR CHATTERJEE VS NORWAY Rani Mukerji Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 03/31/2023 - 22:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Unfortunate! Abhimanyu unavailable for Abhir's surgery
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Big Twist! Sai gets married to Satya; leaves Virat in shock end of Sai and Virat’s relationship
MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well....
Exclusive! Meet Fame Minakshi Mini to enter Beyond Dream’s Baazi Ishq Ki for Dangal TV!
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.Many new shows are in the pipeline...
Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! Naina Singh to be part of the show?
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Farhan Akhtar to return to the show as the judge for the upcoming season?
MUMBAI: Nachi Baliye is a dance reality show where couples who are in a relationship or married come and participate....
MTV Roadies Season 19: Kya Baat Hai! Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz, Karan Kundrra, and Gautam Gulati are the few celebrities who might join Sonu Sood in the upcoming season
MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan...
Recent Stories
Arjun Kapoor
WOW! Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan to star in a film together soon?

Latest Video

Related Stories
Arjun Kapoor
WOW! Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan to star in a film together soon?
Priyanka Chopra
Shocking! "Why to attend event if Bollywood is bad" netizens trolls Priyanka Chopra as she attends an event
Bholaa
Must Read! Bholaa box office collection day 2: Ajay Devgn starrer shows a huge drop on its second day
Aamir Khan
Trolled! Aamir Khan and his family opts for casuals at a grand event; netizens say, "That one underdressed family"
Priyanka Chopra
Kya Baat Hai! All is well between Priyanka Chopra and Karan Johar and THIS video is a proof
Congratulations! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh expecting their first child
Congratulations! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh expecting their first child