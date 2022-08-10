Exclusive! “Mumbai is a hub of actors and I would love to work with all the great talents” - Anirban Bhattacharya

MUMBAI: Actor Anirban Bhattacharya has been winning hearts of the fans over the time with his beautiful acting in Bengal industry. The actor made his Hindi debut in the movie Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway and is getting some amazing response from the fans for it.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actor Anirban Bhattacharya spoke about the relevance of the movie and on the actors and directors he would love to collaborate with.

Anirban Bhattacharya on the importance and relevance of the movie Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway

Anirban Bhattacharya suggests that many people will have different opinions. But according to him, this movie has a great relevance and importance in today's time. It is very much important for stories like these to reach maximum people. He further adds that this movie is beyond cinema.

Anirban Bhattacharya on types of characters he looks forward to play

Anirban Bhattacharya does not want to restrict himself when it comes to playing characters, and is really looking for to some great ones to perform.

Anirban Bhattacharya on his dream actors and character to work with

Anirban Bhattacharya says that Mumbai is an huge hub of actors and extraordinary talents. Taking just a few names wouldn't be fair. But, there is list of people he would like to work with. He is really looking forward to work with some great minds in the Bollywood industry.

