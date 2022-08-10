Exclusive! “Mumbai is the hub of actors and would love to work with all great talents” Anirban Bhattacharya

MUMBAI:Actor Anirban Bhattacharya has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his beautiful acting contribution in Bengal industry, the actor has made his Hindi debut in the movie Mr Chatterjee vs Norway and he is getting some amazing response from the fans.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar actor Anirban Bhattacharya spoke about the relevance of the movie and on his dream actors and directors to collaborate with.

Anirban Bhattacharya on the importance and relevance of the movie Mr Chatterjee versus Norway



Anirban Bhattacharya says many people will have different relevance but according to him this movie has a great relevance and importance in today's time, it is very much important for stories like this to reach to the maximum people and this movie is beyond cinema.

Anirban Bhattacharya on types of characters he looks forward to do

Anirban Bhattacharya says that he does not want to restrict characters but he is really looking for to do some great characters and performs such roles whichever is in his radius

Anirban Bhattacharya on his dream actors and character to work with

Anirban Bhattacharya says that Mumbai is a great hub of actors and he does not want to take few names but there is list with whom he is really looking forward to work with, and the same is with the director, he is really looking forward to work with some great minds of the Bollywood industry.

What are your views on the actor Anirban Bhattacharya and how did you like him in the movie Mr Chatterjee vs Norway, do let us know in the comment section below.

