Exclusive! Murali Sharma roped in for Yaariyan 2

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to delever some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television and keeping the promise to deliver the same we are back with another explosive news from the entertainment world.

Yaariyan 2 is the talk of the town, and the fans are eagerly looking forward to the upcoming details of the movie and now we have some exclusive information with regards to the movie. Actor Murali Sharma will be the part of the movie.

Also read (Raju Hirani and Abhijaat Joshi make 'Dunki' special for SRK)

Yes you heard right actor Murali Sharma who has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his contribution across languages and industries is now al set to be the part of the upcoming movie Yaariyan 2. The casting is done by Girdhar Swami.

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited, but we look forward to see what different he has to offer with this upcoming movie, as it is always a treat to watch the actor defining his craft on screen.

What are your views on this information and how excited are you to see the actor in the sequel, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.

Also read - (Babil Khan takes acting lessons from father Irrfan's guru)