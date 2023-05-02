Exclusive! Murali Sharma roped in for Yaariyan 2

Actor Murali Sharma who is known for his amazing acting contribution for the projects across languages is now all set be seen in the upcoming movie Yaariyan 2
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sun, 02/05/2023 - 15:45
movie_image: 
Yaariyan 2 is the talk of the town, and the fans are eagerly looking forward to the upcoming details of the movie and now we have some exclusive information with regards to the movie.

Yaariyan 2 is the talk of the town, and the fans are eagerly looking forward to the upcoming details of the movie and now we have some exclusive information with regards to the movie. Actor Murali Sharma will be the part of the movie.

Yes you heard right actor Murali Sharma who has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his contribution across languages and industries is now al set to be the part of the upcoming movie Yaariyan 2. The casting is done by Girdhar Swami.

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited, but we look forward to see what different he has to offer with this upcoming movie, as it is always a treat to watch the actor defining his craft on screen.

What are your views on this information and how excited are you to see the actor in the sequel, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.

Murali Sharma Murali Sharma fans Murali Sharma movies Yaariyan 2 Parth Samthan BOLLYWOOD NEW MOVIE Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
