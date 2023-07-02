Exclusive! Murder in Mahim and Crime Patrol actor Prem Saxena roped in for movie Ghudchadi

MUMBAI :Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television, TellyChakkar is back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Prem Saxena is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Ghudchadi, yes you heard right, actor Prem Saxena who is known for his acting and writing and has done projects like Crime Patrol and will be seen in the upcoming web series Murder in Mahim for Voot Select is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie Ghudchadi which has Sanjay Dutt in the leading role.

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what different he has to offer with the upcoming movie as it is already grabbing the attention of the fans for its fantastic cast.

