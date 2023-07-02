Exclusive! Murder in Mahim and Crime Patrol actor Prem Saxena roped in for movie Ghudchadi

Actor Prem Saxena who is known for Crime Patrol and upcoming web series Murder in Mahim game is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Ghudchadi which has Sanjay Dutt in the leading role
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 02/07/2023 - 21:45
movie_image: 
Exclusive! Murder in Mahim and Crime Patrol actor Prem Saxena roped in for movie Ghudchadi

MUMBAI :Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television, TellyChakkar is back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Prem Saxena is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Ghudchadi, yes you heard right, actor Prem Saxena who is known for his acting and writing and has done projects like Crime Patrol and will be seen in the upcoming web series Murder in Mahim for Voot Select is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie Ghudchadi which has Sanjay Dutt in the leading role.

ALSO READ –  Amid the buzz of Sid and Kiara wedding have a look doppelganger of the actress Kiara Advani who is grabbing the attention

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what different he has to offer with the upcoming movie as it is already grabbing the attention of the fans for its fantastic cast.

What are your views on this news and how excited are you to see the actor in the upcoming movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Sidarth Malhotra's father falls ill during sangeet function; details inside

Ghudchadi GHUDCHADI MOVIE Sanjay Dutt Raveena Tandon PREM SAXENA Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 02/07/2023 - 21:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! “The intention is to do something different and unique, so this movie” Yami Gautam on her movie Lost
MUMBAI:Actress Yami Gautam has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing contribution, she is...
Exclusive! Murder in Mahim and Crime Patrol actor Prem Saxena roped in for movie Ghudchadi
MUMBAI :Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and...
Sidarth Malhotra's father falls ill during sangeet function; details inside
MUMBAI:Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been creating lots of buzz these days as they were all set to get...
Saavi Ki Savaari: Vedika gets hit by a car, Sonam tries to kill Shivam
MUMBAI :Saavi Ki Sawari is one of the newly launched shows of Colors TV, which has started catering a lot to the...
Exclusive! Faltu: Faltu teams up with Tanisha to create distance between Ayaan and herself
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.We have constantly been at the...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Murder in Mahim and Crime Patrol actor Prem Saxena roped in for movie Ghudchadi
Exclusive! Murder in Mahim and Crime Patrol actor Prem Saxena roped in for movie Ghudchadi

Latest Video

Related Stories
Sidarth Malhotra's father falls ill during sangeet function; details inside
Sidarth Malhotra's father falls ill during sangeet function; details inside
We all are waiting for the Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding pictures and now the video doppelganger of Kiara is floati
Amid the buzz of Sid and Kiara wedding have a look doppelganger of the actress Kiara Advani who is grabbing the attention
Amid Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding, let us have a look at the Bollywood actors who fall for each other on sets and
Amid Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding, let us have a look at the Bollywood actors who fall for each other on sets and got married
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are married, confirms the wedding horse owner
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are married, confirms the wedding horse owner
Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Bheed
Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Bheed
Kudiyee Ni Teri teaser Akshay Kumar starrer Selfiee out; netizens say, “For god sake please don't spoil PropheC 's music”
Kudiyee Ni Teri teaser of Akshay Kumar starrer Selfiee out; netizens say, “For god sake please don't spoil PropheC 's music”