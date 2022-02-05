Exclusive! My character is completely opposite to what I am in real life: Abhishek Madrecha on Jersey

MUMBAI: Abhishek Madrecha is creating a strong mark with his acting contribution in projects like Laal Kaptaan and The Zoya Factor. The actor was recently seen in the movie Jersey, which has Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the leading roles.

While interacting with TellyChakkar, Abhishek Madrecha spoke in detail about his experience of working with Shahid Kapoor and about the response he is getting for the movie.

Abhishek Madrecha on the response to his movie Jersey

Abhishek says that he is getting an amazing response from fans not only for the movie but also for his character in particular. Abhishek adds whoever has seen the movie loved it and said that it did not feel like it was almost 3 hours long.

Abhishek Madrecha on his character

Abhishek says that he is playing a character who is completely opposite to what he is in real life. It was a great challenge to do something completely out of his comfort zone and to play someone who he is not in real life.

Abhishek Madrecha on the shooting experience

Abhishek Madrecha says it was a great experience collaborating with Shahid Kapoor and the other talented people. He adds that Shahid Kapoor is very humble and down to earth. It was very comfortable to work with him.

