Exclusive! My character is completely opposite to what I am in real life: Abhishek Madrecha on Jersey

Abhishek Madrecha was seen in the movie Jersey along with Shahid Kapoor. This is what the actor had to say on the response to his character.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 05/02/2022 - 02:30
movie_image: 
Exclusive! My character is completely opposite to what I am in real life: Abhishek Madrecha on Jersey

MUMBAI: Abhishek Madrecha is creating a strong mark with his acting contribution in projects like Laal Kaptaan and The Zoya Factor. The actor was recently seen in the movie Jersey, which has Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the leading roles.

While interacting with TellyChakkar, Abhishek Madrecha spoke in detail about his experience of working with Shahid Kapoor and about the response he is getting for the movie.

Abhishek Madrecha on the response to his movie Jersey

Abhishek says that he is getting an amazing response from fans not only for the movie but also for his character in particular. Abhishek adds whoever has seen the movie loved it and said that it did not feel like it was almost 3 hours long.

Abhishek Madrecha on his character

Abhishek says that he is playing a character who is completely opposite to what he is in real life. It was a great challenge to do something completely out of his comfort zone and to play someone who he is not in real life.

ALSO READ – (Shocking! Is this the actual reason for the delay in the release of Jersey?)

Abhishek Madrecha on the shooting experience

Abhishek Madrecha says it was a great experience collaborating with Shahid Kapoor and the other talented people. He adds that Shahid Kapoor is very humble and down to earth. It was very comfortable to work with him.

What are your views on Abhishek Madrecha and the movie Jersey? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Exclusive! Haseen Dilruba and Sui Dhaaga actress Yamini Das roped in for Babli Bouncer)

Abhishek Madrecha Jersey Shahid Kapoor Mrunal Thakur nani Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 05/02/2022 - 02:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
LOVE IS IN THE AIR! The music video of Yeh Rishta's AbhiRa reminds fans of YRHPK's MishBir
MUMBAI: AbhiRa's wedding has turned into a grand festival on television, Harshad and Pranali look like a match made in...
Exclusive! My character is completely opposite to what I am in real life: Abhishek Madrecha on Jersey
MUMBAI: Abhishek Madrecha is creating a strong mark with his acting contribution in projects like Laal Kaptaan and The...
Omg! Dharmendra hospitalised, the actor is now recovering
MUMBAI: Veteran actor Dharmendra is one of the most loved actress we have an acting industry. No doubt Bollywood cannot...
Hilarious! Krushna Abhishek takes a funny jibe at Archana Puran Singh, and it has a connection with Aditya Roy Kapur
MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the much-loved comedy shows on Indian television. Archana Puran Singh often...
Audience Verdict: Netizens say, "Koffee With Karan Season 7 will promote nepotism with guests like Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor"
MUMBAI: Koffee with Karan is a Bollywood chat show. The biggies of the industry grace the show and interact with host...
Super Hot! Arjun Bijlani slays the look in traditional outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! My character is completely opposite to what I am in real life: Abhishek Madrecha on Jersey
Exclusive! My character is completely opposite to what I am in real life: Abhishek Madrecha on Jersey
Latest Video