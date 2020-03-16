Exclusive! “My daughter recommended Pavail Gulati to me and suggested that I should be working with him as he has worked in Imtiaz Ali’s daughter’s short movie ‘Lift’” – Anurag Kashyap

MUMBAI: Anurag Kashyap is a well-known director in Bollywood. He is known for directing movies like Black Friday, Bombay Velvet, Gangs of Wasseypur, etc.

He always makes headlines for his controversial statements and creates a debate on social media.

( Also read - Wow! Anurag Kashyap's abode which is a paradise for all movie buffs; PICS inside

Dobaaraa is an upcoming movie directed by Anurag Kashyap, and TellyChakkar got in touch with the director and asked him what is the formula for completing movies in such a short span of time, what are his upcoming projects and much more.

Tell us the formula for completing a movie in such a short span of time. How do you manage to do it?

I always complete my movies in a short span of time. To be honest, professionals have a schedule, but I don’t. I am not the boss on the sets of the movie. My AD, my executive producer, and the cinematographer make the schedules and their mind works so fast and if a director has the power to think quicker then things work out.

We shoot only what needs to be done and we shoot in a flow and we hardly take retakes. The process is fast and the actors get the grill of it. I am a visual person so I keep editing and rewriting in my head and I only work with people who have faith in my work or else I don’t.

Is this true that Pavail Gulati was the first choice for Manmarziyaan?

Not at all the actors were at stand-by as it all depended on who would do Romi’s role which was played by Abhishek Bachchan. We hadn’t got the cast for Romi and the actors were short-listed for the other role.

When did you spot Pavail as an actor and thought of casting him in the movie?

I first heard of him through my daughter. Imtiaz Ali’s daughter Ira had made a short movie called “Lift” in which Pavail was the lead and my daughter was the costume designer on the movie. That was the first time I saw him as an actor though I knew him from before. It was my daughter who came and told me I should be working with Pavail.

What are your upcoming projects?

My upcoming project is me as I need to take care of my health first. Then I would be starting with my action movie. I just want to clarify it's not the remake of Kill Bill you can sort of call it the remake of Khoon Bhari Maang but it’s a very interesting movie and the actors along with me are waiting patiently as to when the movie will go on floors.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read - Exclusive! “This is something which I have never done before” Anurag Kashyap on his movie Do Baaraa