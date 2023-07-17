Exclusive! “My dream is to work with SRK” Danish Pandor

Danish Pandor

MUMBAI :Actor Danish Pandor has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution, the actor is currently getting some amazing response for his recently released movie titled 1920 The Horrors of heart which has Avika Gor along with him.

During the Exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar actor Danish Pandor spoke in detail about his dream actor and director to work with and also on types of characters he looks forward to do

Danish Pandor on types of characters he looks forward to do

Danish Pandor says his personal favorite is drama and love story, he is not at all Choosy as an actor but wants to deliver different characters and different lives on screen and does not want to restrict or limit his talent.

Danish Pandor on his dream actor and director to work with

Danish Pandor says that he is a big time Shahrukh Khan fan, and he is really looking forward to work with him if not work at least he wants to meet him once in his life, on the other the actor looks upto actor Manoj Bajpai and talking about directors he is really looking for to work with Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap and few others

Danish Pandor on his upcoming projects

Danish Pandor says that he has two major releases in upcoming time, one of which is the show coming from BBC studios titled 36 days and other one is the OTT show title Moonwalk coming from Jio studios.

