Exclusive! “My family cried when I was selected for the movie Merry Christmas” child actress Pari Sharma

MUMBAI: Movie Merry Christmas is getting some amazing response from the fans and audience, the movie which has Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the leading role is getting a big Thumbs Up already, we have also seen the child actress Pari Sharma playing the daughter of Katrina Kaif in the movie.

During the Exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar child actress Pari Sharma spoke in detail about her movie Merry Christmas and also on her very first reaction when she came to know she will be the part of a Shriram Raghvan movie.

Pari Sharma on the response of the movie

Pari Sharma said she is getting some amazing response from all even from the celebrities, and when she came out from the screening Ananya Panday was so excited to see her and to meet her and she clicked the picture with her, she also adds Ananya Pandey had came with Aditya Roy Kapur and they both loved her in the movie.

Pari Sharma on her chemistry and Bond with Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi

Pari Sharma says that she shared a beautiful bond with Katrina Kaif who played the mother in the movie, she used to make her talk to everyone on the sets, wlel on the other hand she adds Vijay Sethupathi was very funny and it was a good Bond with him too.

Pari Sharma on first time when she came to know about the movie and on her family reaction

Pari Sharma says that when she came to know the she will be the part of the movie, her mom was crying a lot everyone in the family as she was excited all in the family were crying except for her and her father, also talking about the first day Pari Sharma says that she was nervous and her mother was also nervous but with the time they were very good.

