Exclusive! “My family cried when I was selected for the movie Merry Christmas” child actress Pari Sharma

During the Exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar child actress Pari Sharma spoke in detail about her movie Merry Christmas and also on her very first reaction when she came to know she will be the part of a Shriram Raghvan movie
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 01/13/2024 - 19:42
movie_image: 
Pari

MUMBAI: Movie Merry Christmas is getting some amazing response from the fans and audience, the movie which has Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the leading role is getting a big Thumbs Up already, we have also seen the child actress Pari Sharma playing the daughter of Katrina Kaif in the movie.

During the Exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar child actress Pari Sharma spoke in detail about her movie Merry Christmas and also on her very first reaction when she came to know she will be the part of a Shriram Raghvan movie.

Pari Sharma on the response of the movie

Pari Sharma said she is getting some amazing response from all even from the celebrities, and when she came out from the screening Ananya Panday was so excited to see her and to meet her and she clicked the picture with her, she also adds Ananya Pandey had came with Aditya Roy Kapur and they both loved her in the movie.

Pari Sharma on her chemistry and Bond with Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi

Pari Sharma says that she shared a beautiful bond with Katrina Kaif who played the mother in the movie, she used to make her talk to everyone on the sets, wlel on the other hand she adds Vijay Sethupathi was very funny and it was a good Bond with him too.

Also read - What! Here is what went wrong with the movie Merry Christmas

Pari Sharma on first time when she came to know about the movie and on her family reaction

Pari Sharma says that when she came to know the she will be the part of the movie, her mom was crying a lot everyone in the family as she was excited all in the family were crying except for her and her father, also talking about the first day Pari Sharma says that she was nervous and her mother was also nervous but with the time they were very good.

What are your views on the child actress Pari Sharma who was indeed very cute in the movie, do share in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Merry Christmas review! This Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer is a slow poison and gripping till the last scene

Pari Sharma Pari Sharma movie Katrina Kaif Merry Christmas Vijay Sethupathi Bollywood interview Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 01/13/2024 - 19:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: What! Sreerama Chandra leaves Malaika Arora heartbroken for this shocking reason; read to know more
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.Many celebrities have been contestants...
Indian Idol Season 14 : OH NO! Utkarsh Wankhede reveals a shocking secret about Vaibhav Gupta that leaves the judges stumped
MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success consistently on...
Woah! Rohit Shetty on making movies suitable for families to watch together, “I take it as a responsibility.”
MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty is ready with his next release, Indian Police Force which is a cop action drama and will stream on...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Abhira reminds Armaan about the promise he made to her mother Akshara
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Woah! Manish finds Akshara and Abhir's picture among Abhira's belongings
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Isha Malviya’s dad warns her against Samarth Jurel tells her to break the relationship; Karan Johar slams her to interfering in Munawar and Ayesha’s matter
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing exceptionally well and soon the finale of the show will take place.Isha Malviya is...
Recent Stories
Prabha Atre
RIP! Classical singer Prabha Atre passes away at 92 in Pune
Latest Video
Related Stories
Prabha Atre
RIP! Classical singer Prabha Atre passes away at 92 in Pune
Kareena
Whopping! Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out in comfortable yet stylish Rs 1.03 Lakh maxi dress
Rashmika
Vacay Goals! Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna’s pics from her Vietnam tour is cuteness overloaded, check it out
Urvashi
What! Actress Urvashi Rautela gets brutally trolled for her fashion, netizens are saying 'so awkward'
Ananya
What! Did Ananya Panday’s caption on picture with Orry make Palak Tiwari’s fans furious? Read on to know what happened
Basanti
Happy Lohri! Here are 6 Hindi movies that celebrated the festival of Lohri