Exclusive! My father always advised me, "Keep making your mistakes, learn from them and work on your craft, always" - Rajveer Deol

MUMBAI: Son of superstar Sunny Deol, Rajveer Deol is all set to make his acting debut with the movie Dono, that also has Paloma Dhillon. The trailer is looking very promising and we are looking forward to the release of the movie.

Rajveer Deol on his excitement of the release

Rajveer Deol shares that this is his first ever release and is very nervous and excited at the same time. He is very happy and proud too. He adds that this it is a mixed feeling which is running inside him and is really excited to share his debut movie with the fans.

Rajveer Deol on his character in the movie

Rajveer Deol says that he will be seen playing the character named Dev, a modern guys who has left his father's business and wants to do something on his own. He says that Dev is the character people can relate to as he is a modern guy. He loves his best friend a lot since 10 years and hasn't told her anything about this feeling. Now, he is going to attend her wedding.

Rajveer Deol on one advice given by his father Sunny Deol

Rajveer Deol says that his father Sunny Deol always told him to make his own mistakes and learn from them. He also advices him to work on the craft and be a better person every day. Success will come when it's supposed to, you do not chase success.

Film is all set to hit the big screen on 5th October.

