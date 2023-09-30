Exclusive! My Father always advised me, "Keep making your own mistakes and learn from them and work on your craft always" Rajveer Deol

During the exclusive chat session with Tellychakkar actor Rajveer Deol spoke on the advice giving by the superstar Sunny and his father Sunny Deol and also on his movie Dono
MUMBAI: Son of superstar  Sunny Deol, Rajveer Deol is all set to make his acting debut with the movie Dono that also has Paloma Dhillon, the trailer is looking very promising and we are looking forward to the release of the movie.

Rajveer Deol on his excitement of the release  

Rajveer Deol shares, yes this is his first ever release and he is very nervous and excited at the same time, he is very happy and proud too, he adds this ia the mixed feeling which is running inside him and he is really excited to share his debut movie with the fans.

Rajveer Deol on his character in the movie

Rajveer Deol says that he will be seen playing the character whose name is Dev, a modern guys who has left his father's  business and want to do something on his own, he says Dev is the character where the people can relate as he is a modern guy and he loves his best friend alot since 10 years and did not told her about this feeling and he is going to attend her wedding.

Rajveer Deol on one advice given by his father Sunny Deol

Rajveer Deol says, his father Sunny always told him to make his own mistakes and learn from them, his father Sunny Deol also told him always work on the craft and be a better person every day and success will come when it comes, you do not chase success.

Indeed these are some great words which were given by actor Sunny Deol for his son Rajveer Deol, what are your views on this and how excited are you for the debut movie of the actor Rajveer Deol titled Dono, do let us know in the comment section below.

Film is all set to hit the big screen on 5th October.

