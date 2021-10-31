EXCLUSIVE! “My first ever audition was for movie Delhi Belly, but could not crack it” - Lakshmi R Iyer on facing camera for the first time

MUMBAI: Lakshmi R Iyer has been amazingly contributing to the entertainment world. The actress who was seen in projects like Policegiri and Appa no doubt always tries to deliver something amazing for the fans.

Team TellyChakkar got an exclusive chance to speak with Lakshmi R Iyer with regards to her acting journey where she also spoke about the time she faced the camera for the first time and her plans of not acting anymore.

When Lakshmi R Iyer faced camera for the first time

The actress who hails from Delhi has been contributing to the industry for over 16 years now. The actress contributed not only in terms of acting but also as a director, producer, and writer. Talking about the time when she faced the camera for the first time, Lakshmi R Iyer revealed that it was during the audition period of the movie Delhi Belly which was an Aamir Khan Production. The actress had auditioned for the movie but could not make it to the final list. The actress also says that that was the first time ever she faced the camera and it was quite a learning experience for her. No doubt what the actress did later was commendable and from her debut project, there was no looking back for the actress.

We have seen some amazing characters played by the actresses in different projects, and now the actress wants to tell some relationship stories to the audiences, she feels that the audience will relate to such kinds of stories.

ALSO READ – (GOSSIP! When Salman Khan said he would NOT WORK with Raveena Tandon again)

Lakshmi R Iyer on her acting plans

Lakshmi R Iyer shared that she has not been acting for the last five years, the actress is more into storytelling and direction, and she reveals that as of now she has no plan for acting. She just loves telling stories and wants to tell some amazing stories through her projects.

No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actress on screen and we are eagerly waiting to see what she has to offer in terms of storytelling. What are your views on Lakshmi R Iyer’s work do let us know in the comments section below.

The actress is currently gearing up for her next directorial project titled First Second Chance starring Anant Mahadevan, Renuka Shahane, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Sahil Uppal, Nikhil Sangha.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (DELIGHTFUL! From visiting Burj Khalifa to gorging on Lebanese food, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares PICS from her Dubai trip; check out )