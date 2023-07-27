Exclusive! “My Instagram notifications were not getting stopped” Tamanna Bhatia on getting lot of love for Kaavaalaa

MUMBAI: Tamanna Bhatia is currently grabbing the attention of the fans and winning the hearts of them with her dance moves in the song Kaalaavaa from the movie Jailer, the video of the song is getting viral all over the internet and she is indeed looking very hot in the song.

Today finally the hindi version of the song is out and it was launched during the Press Conference which was held in Mumbai and was attended by the actress Tamanna Bhatia and during the media interaction Tamanna Bhatia reveals the love she is getting for the song in South version

Tamanna Bhatia says that she is getting some amazing response from the fans and audience ever since she has made the reel on the song, she adds the notifications on her Instagram is not stopping and everyday the number of notifications are increasing.

She is really happy and fortunate to be a part of such a successful song and she says that it is the love of the audience and fans that the song has become so big and now she is very looking forward to the same with the hindi version.

No doubt the actress was grabbing the attention from past few months with successful ott projects and she has been talk of the town or her relationship with Vijay Varma, on this the actress says if you start loving yourself people around you will love you and indeed she is in the best phase of her life.

What are your views on the actress Tamanna Bhatia and how did you like her in the song Kaalaavaa and now in the hindi version Tu Aa Dilruba, do let us know in the comment section below.

