Exclusive! "My mom was very scared that I had to face a battle with Mike Tyson, she kept praying for me", says Vijay Devarakonda

MUMBAI : Upcoming movie titled Liger which stars Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Panday in the leading roles, has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. This upcoming mass action masala, which is produced by Karan Johar and Charmi Kaur is directed by Puri Jagannath.

As we all know, the team Liger had a grand trailer launch in Hyderabad, in the morning and in the evening today, the trailer was launched in Mumbai for the Hindi belt audience. This press conference was attended by the cast of the movie along with director and producers and was hosted by Karan Johar.

Puri Jagannath, the filmmaker revealed that he has been a fan of action masala movies. He has been watching Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra movies over time and he just loves making action masala entertainer and Liger is one of them and it will be definitely loved by the fans.

Vijay Devarakonda revealed that he is very excited to make his Bollywood debut with the movie Liger, and he has been getting some amazing love and appreciation for his work in the south from the audience of north, and now he is looking forward to seeing the reaction the audience will give this movie.

As we all know, actor Vijay Devarakonda faces battle with Mike Tyson. The actor reveals that his mother was very scared and was praying for him whenever he was shooting with Mike Tyson. Vijay Devarakonda, the superstar from the South industry, also spoke that every move coming from different regions should be treated as an Indian movie and he is waiting for a day when this debate of South Indian industry and North Indian industry should end and every movie should be treated as an Indian movie.

No doubt, the trailer of the movie Liger has already created a strong impact all over the social media and we look forward to see the release of the movie which is 25th August.

