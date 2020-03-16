Exclusive! My Name is Khan and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress Navneet Nishan roped in for For Lines Production’s next

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive information from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Navneet Nishan is all set to be seen in an upcoming project for Four Lines Production. Yes you heard right actress Navneet Nishan who has been winning the hearts of the fans with her acting contribution with the projects like My Name is Khan, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Hadh Kar Di Aapne, Always Kabhi Kabhi and others is now all set to be seen in an upcoming project which will be produced by Four Lines Productions.

It is said that the project is directed by Sudhanshu Saria, also the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actress is still awaited but we look forward to seeing what different she has to offer in this upcoming project as it is always a treat to watch the actress.

