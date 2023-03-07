Exclusive! “My Nani’s house is my favorite holiday destination for me” Mukesh Chhabra

MUMBAI :Mukesh Chhabra has been contributing to the Indian cinema over the time with his casting contribution, he is indeed one of the most popular names who is always looked upto, the casting director has recently turned actor with the ott show titled Kafas on Sony LIV.

In the conversation with Tellychakkar casting director turned actor Mukesh Chhabra spoke about his favorite holiday destination and also on challenges while doing casting for a movie

Mukesh Chhabra went candid and revealed that he does not believe in going any apart from his Nani’s house, he says his Nani’s house is his favorite holiday destination for him.

On asking about the challenges he faces while casting for a project, he says, the casting is been done according to the nature of the movie and director who is making the movie. It’s never about hit or flop actors, a set of actors manybe good for anurag Kashyup and the same set may not be good for Karan Johar and vice versa.

Because the nature of movies made by Karan Johar is different from that of Anurag Kashyup, he says he needs to understand the director and their demands and do casting accordingly and that's the most challenging part in casting.

What are your views on the casting director Mukesh Chhabra and did you like his acting in ott show Kafas, do let us know in the comment section below.

