Exclusive! “My wife was very happy when my character died in the movie” Manish Wadhwa

MUMBAI: Movie Gadar 2 is getting some humongous response from the fans and audience, we can see the craze of the fans in the form of box office numbers, also we can see many pictures and videos which are floating all over the internet where there are excitement of the fans directly from the inside the cinema halls.

Talking about the movie other than Sunny Deol who is getting amazing responses from the fans and audience is the main villain of the movie Manish Wadhwa. The actor was seen playing the negative character in the movie, well, he is the same guy who was seen in the movie Pathaan and got a lot of love from the fans and audience.

Recently the makers of the movie Gadar celebrated the success of the movie, where the actor Manish Wadhwa went candid and he revealed his family’s reaction to his character in the movie Gadar 2.

Manish Wadhwa revealed that his wife saw the movie and she shared she was very happy when his character died in the movie and she told him, ‘Khushi Hui aapke Marne Se movie mein’

This was the statement given by his wife and indeed it is one of the hilarious statements and also the appreciation for the actor Manish Wadhwa for such a beautiful performance in the movie Gadar 2 indeed his screen presence was very solid and very strong. We won't be wrong in saying that he is one of the best villains of 2023.

