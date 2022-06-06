Exclusive! Nazar fame Priyamvada Singh gears up for Nikamma alongside Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirely Setia, and Shilpa Shetty

Nazar fame Priyamvada Singh is gearing for her stint in Nikamma, which stars Abhimany Dassani, Shirley Setia and Shilpa Shetty.
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television, TellyChakkar is back with an explosive piece of news from the entertainment industry.

Also read: OMG! Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia locked out of Nikamma promotional event

Priyamvada Singh is one of the most talented actors in the world of entertainment. She has starred in Star Plus' Nazar.

Now, Priyamvada Singh has been roped in for Nikamma, which stars Abhimany Dassani, Shirley Setia, and Shilpa Shetty.

However, more details her role in Nikamma are not known yet.

Also read: Abhimanyu Dassani prepared himself for Nikamma by re-watching Govinda films

Recently, Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia, who are currently busy promoting their upcoming film Nikamma, were denied entry at an event for their own film. Abhimanyu took to his Instagram account to share a video of the incident, in which he was trying to explain to a guard that he is there to promote his film. The promotional event was held at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

So are you excited for Priyamvada's stint in Nikamma?

Let us know your views on the same!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

    
    

