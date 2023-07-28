Exclusive! Neerja actor Abrar Zahoor to be seen in Gadar 2

MUMBAI: Indeed one of the much awaited movies of the year is Gadar 2 which has Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, the movie is one of the big releases of the year and now we have some exclusive news with regards to the upcoming movie

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Abrar Zahoor will be seen in the upcoming movie, yes you heard right, actors Abrar Zahoor who was seen and loved in Neerja, Uri: The Surgical Strike and others os bow all set to be seen in Gadar 2.

Well, the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what different he has to offer as the hype for movie is big and we are eagerly looking forward to the movie.

How excited are you with this news and to see the actor Abrar Zahoor in the movie

