Exclusive! “Never in my dream I thought that I will share screen with Shahrukh Khan” Girija Oak

MUMBAI: We have seen and loved the actress Girija Oak in her different projects, she is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses, currently she is getting all the love for her recently released movie Jawan that has superstar Shahrukh Khan in the leading role.

During the Exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar actress Girija Oak spoke in detail about working with superstar Shahrukh Khan in the movie Jawan and also on the movie like Jawan being an important film of her career.

Girija Oak on her character in the movie

Girija Oak says she is he has lot to say about her character, but she would really want the fans and audience to see what is shown in the movie, she says, there is a bunch of 6 females who is a team and everyone has their story and they are out to do some crazy and weird things which are led by Shahrukh Khan.

Girija Oak on sharing screen with Shahrukh Khan

Girija Oak says that it is a surreal feeling to be a part of a Shahrukh Khan movie and to share screen with him. She says never in her dream she thought that she would be working with the superstar of the country Shahrukh Khan, it was a magical environment when he is around the set and she shared that whenever there is to be any sort of delay or any issue with regards to his prosthetic makeup which is causing any disturbance to any fellow actors being a superstar Shahrukh Khan use to apologize to every single person on the sets, the actress says he does not need to apologize, he is the superstar but this is the humbleness of the actor that he was so respectful towards every person on the sets, she adds he has a very humble, graceful and Courteous personality

Also read – Trolled! “Why she is confused with her fashion” netizens troll actress Bhumi Pednekar for her outfit in the new video

Girija Oak on how big the movie like Jawan is for her career

Girija Oak says more than important movie Jawan is very good film and she is very happy to be a part of such a lovely film, director Atlee made sure all is good with every department and he has indeed crafted a beautiful product, she is very happy to be a part of this Crazy joy ride and sharing screen with many beautiful actors.

What are your views on the actress Girija Oak and how did you like her in the movie Jawan, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ - Must Read! First Kafas and now Jawan, casting director Mukesh Chhabra is winning hearts with his acting