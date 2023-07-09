Exclusive! “Never in my dreams did I think that I will share screen with Shah Rukh Khan” - Girija Oak

During an exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar, actress Girija Oak spoke in detail about working with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the movie Jawan. She also talked about Jawan being an important film of her career.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 09/07/2023 - 20:55
movie_image: 
Girija

MUMBAI: We have seen and loved the actress Girija Oak in different projects. She is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses. Currently, she is getting all the love for her recently released movie Jawan that has superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the leading role.

During an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actress Girija Oak spoke in detail about working with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the movie Jawan Jawan being an important film of her career.

Girija Oak on her character in the movie

Girija Oak says she is he has lot to say about her character, but she would really want the fans and audience to see what is shown in the movie, she says, there is a bunch of 6 females who is a team and everyone has their story and they are out to do some crazy and weird things which are led by Shahrukh Khan.

Girija Oak on sharing screen with Shahrukh Khan

Girija Oak says that it is a surreal feeling to be a part of a Shahrukh Khan movie and to share screen with him. She says never in her dream she thought that she would be working with the superstar of the country Shahrukh Khan, it was a magical environment when he is around the set and she shared that whenever there is to be any sort of delay or any issue with regards to his prosthetic makeup which is causing any disturbance to any fellow actors being a superstar Shahrukh Khan use to apologize to every single person on the sets, the actress says he does not need to apologize, he is the superstar but this is the humbleness of the actor that he was so respectful towards every person on the sets, she adds he has a very humble, graceful and Courteous personality

Girija Oak on how big the movie like Jawan is for her career

Girija Oak says more than important movie Jawan is very good film and she is very happy to be a part of such a lovely film, director Atlee made sure all is good with every department and he has indeed crafted a beautiful product, she is very happy to be a part of this Crazy joy ride and sharing screen with many beautiful actors.

What are your views on the actress Girija Oak and how did you like her in the movie Jawan, do let us know in the comment section below.
 
For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Girija Oak GIRIJA OAK FANS JAWAN Shah Rukh Khan Atlee RED CHILIES JAWAN REVIEW Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 09/07/2023 - 20:55

