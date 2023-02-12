Exclusive! Nikhil Mehta and Anjum Batra in Luv Ranjan movie tiled Wild Wild Punjab college romance director

Actors Nikhil Mehta and Anjum Batra are all set to share screen space with each other in the movie Wild Wild Punjab coming from director Luv Ranjan
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 12/02/2023 - 17:27
movie_image: 
Nikhil Mehta

MUMBAI : With the Rise in consumption of content we can see some amazing projects are being made on ott platform in terms of movies and series and now keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from OTT world we are back.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actors Nikhil Mehta and Anjum Batra are all set to be seen in the upcoming movie of Luv Ranjan. Yes you heard right, actors Nikhil Mehta who is known for Ishaan (2010), Phone Bhoot (2022) and Sar Car Ki Seva Mei (2020) will be seen sharing screen with the actor Anjum Batra who was seen in the movie Jersey and 83, these two will be seen in the movie Wild Wild Punjab coming from director Luv Ranjan.

ALSO READ-Animal: Whoa! Mumbai theaters add 1AM and 2AM shows to meet the high demand of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer

Well, the detailed information about the characters played by these actors is still awaited but we look forward to see what different they have to offer with this upcoming movie of Luv Ranjan which is said to be an anthology.

What are your views on this news, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-Woah! Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer untitled project’s teaser to be attached with Dunki’s theatrical prints? Check out the deets inside

Nikhil Mehta Anjum Batra Jersey 83 Luv Ranjan WIL WILD PUNJAB Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 12/02/2023 - 17:27

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must read! “The next national award for the actor” netizens on the performance of Vicky Kaushal in Sam Bahadur
MUMBAI : Actor Vicky Kaushal is indeed one of the brilliant talents we have in the acting space, the actor with his...
Exclusive! Nikhil Mehta and Anjum Batra in Luv Ranjan movie tiled Wild Wild Punjab college romance director
MUMBAI : With the Rise in consumption of content we can see some amazing projects are being made on ott platform in...
Animal: What! Ranbir Kapoor goes nude in the film, leaked glimpse on social media, creates a stir among fans
MUMBAI : The Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal has hit the big screens on 1st December and fans are simply loving what they...
Shocking! Animal: Fans follow dangerous trend igniting firecrackers during Ranbir Kapoor's film screening
MUMBAI : A group of fans of the recently released movie Animal has been seen on camera setting off firecrackers inside...
Exclusive! Doli Armaano Ki actress Geeta Tyagi ropled in for Aaina serial Dangal TV
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Aww! Newly married Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram can’t stop blushing as they exchange garlands, check out viral wedding video
MUMBAI : Randeep Hooda is one of the most versatile actors we have in the country. From Highway to Sarbjit, Randeep...
Recent Stories
Vicky Kaushal
Must read! “The next national award for the actor” netizens on the performance of Vicky Kaushal in Sam Bahadur
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vicky Kaushal
Must read! “The next national award for the actor” netizens on the performance of Vicky Kaushal in Sam Bahadur
Animal
Animal: What! Ranbir Kapoor goes nude in the film, leaked glimpse on social media, creates a stir among fans
Animal
Shocking! Animal: Fans follow dangerous trend igniting firecrackers during Ranbir Kapoor's film screening
Randeep Hooda
Aww! Newly married Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram can’t stop blushing as they exchange garlands, check out viral wedding video
Shahid Kapoor
Woah! Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer untitled project’s teaser to be attached with Dunki’s theatrical prints? Check out the deets inside
Animal
Animal: Whoa! Mumbai theaters add 1AM and 2AM shows to meet the high demand of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer