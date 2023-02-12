Exclusive! Nikhil Mehta and Anjum Batra in Luv Ranjan movie tiled Wild Wild Punjab college romance director

MUMBAI : With the Rise in consumption of content we can see some amazing projects are being made on ott platform in terms of movies and series and now keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from OTT world we are back.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actors Nikhil Mehta and Anjum Batra are all set to be seen in the upcoming movie of Luv Ranjan. Yes you heard right, actors Nikhil Mehta who is known for Ishaan (2010), Phone Bhoot (2022) and Sar Car Ki Seva Mei (2020) will be seen sharing screen with the actor Anjum Batra who was seen in the movie Jersey and 83, these two will be seen in the movie Wild Wild Punjab coming from director Luv Ranjan.

ALSO READ-Animal: Whoa! Mumbai theaters add 1AM and 2AM shows to meet the high demand of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer

Well, the detailed information about the characters played by these actors is still awaited but we look forward to see what different they have to offer with this upcoming movie of Luv Ranjan which is said to be an anthology.

What are your views on this news, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-Woah! Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer untitled project’s teaser to be attached with Dunki’s theatrical prints? Check out the deets inside