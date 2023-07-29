Exclusive! Nilofer Gesawat joins Varun Badola and Sanya Malhotra for an upcoming movie

Actress Nilofer Gesawat who is known for her projects like Raazi and Haseen Dilruba is now all set to be seen in an upcoming movie along with the Varun Badola and Sanya Malhotra
NILOFER GESAWAT

MUMBAI : Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of ott, movies and television, Tellychakkar is back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

Earlier we have shared that actors Varun Badola and Sanya Malhotra will be seen in a movie and now we have another explosive information with regards to this upcoming movie.

We have exclusively learnt that actress Nilofer Gesawat will be joining the cause of this upcoming movie, yes you heard right actress Nilofer Gesawat who has been winning the heart of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution with the projects like School of lies, Haseen Dilruba, Raazi and others is now all to be seen in the upcoming movie which has Varun Badola and Sanya Malhotra.

As we have mentioned earlier this movie will be a remake of a popular South movie and we look forward to see what different the actress Nilofer Gesawat has to offer with this upcoming movie.

What are your views on this, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

