Exclusive! Nilofer Gesawat joins Varun Badola and Sanya Malhotra for an upcoming movie

Earlier we have shared that actors Varun Badola and Sanya Malhotra will be seen in a movie and now we have another explosive information with regards to this upcoming movie.

We have exclusively learnt that actress Nilofer Gesawat will be joining the cause of this upcoming movie, yes you heard right actress Nilofer Gesawat who has been winning the heart of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution with the projects like School of lies, Haseen Dilruba, Raazi and others is now all to be seen in the upcoming movie which has Varun Badola and Sanya Malhotra.

As we have mentioned earlier this movie will be a remake of a popular South movie and we look forward to see what different the actress Nilofer Gesawat has to offer with this upcoming movie.

