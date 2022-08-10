Exclusive! Nimrit Kaur on being a part of Akshay Kumar starrer Sky Force, here is what the actress has to say

MUMBAI: Actress Nimrat Kaur is no doubt, one of the most loved actress we have in Indian cinema. Over the time, she has been blessing the fans with her beautiful characters in different movies. The actress was immensely loved in movies like Airlift, Lunchbox and Dasvi. She is now all set to be seen in the upcoming OTT show titled School of Lies on Hotstar.

Also, we won't be wrong in saying that it is always a treat to watch the actress defining her craft on screen and there are many news and reports suggesting that she will be seen playing a important character in the upcoming action thriller titled Sky Force, starring actor Akshay Kumar. Hence, during an exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar, here's what actress has to say about it.

ALSO READ – Romantic! Here’s a look at some of the sweetest celebrity proposals

Nimrat Kaur says that she really cannot speak anything about movie. Well, this has neither confirmed or denied about the actress being a part of the movie, but definitely we look forward to watch her once again along with actor Akshay Kumar, if the news and reports are to be believed.

What are your views on this and how excited are you to watch her in the movie Sky Force? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – Raghav Juyal took up boxing to prep for Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer 'Yudhra'