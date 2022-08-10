Exclusive! Nimrit Kaur on being the part of Akshay Kumar starrer Sky Force, here is what the actress has to say

During the exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar actress Nimrat Kaur spoke about her upcoming movie Sky Force along with Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan, here is what she has to share
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 05/30/2023 - 19:55
movie_image: 
Nimrit Kaur

MUMBAI:  Actress Nimrat Kaur is no doubt one of the most loved actress we have in Indian cinema, over the time she has been blessing the fans with her beautiful characters in different movies, the actress was immensely loved in the movies like Airlift, Lunch box and Dasvi, she is now all set to be seen in the upcoming ott show titled School of Lies on Hotstar.

Also we won't be wrong in saying that it is always a treat to watch the actress Nimrat Kaur defining her craft on screen and there are many news and report which are saying that she will be seen playing a important character in the upcoming action thriller titled Sky Force starring actor Akshay Kumar, but there is no confirmation on this and during the Exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar here is what actress has to say.

Nimrat Kaur says that she really cannot speak anything on movie, well this has neither confirmed or denied of actress been the part of the movie Sky Force but definitely we look forward to see the actress once again along with the actor Akshay Kumar in this upcoming movies if she is there.

What are your views on this and how excited are you to see her in the movie Sky Force, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 05/30/2023 - 19:55

