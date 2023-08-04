Exclusive! Nirav Soni on doing a cameo in a movie written by him, “It was a great experience”

MUMBAI:Nirav Soni has been a part of shows like Dhoom Machaao Dhoom, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, and more. The actor is also a writer and today, one of his upcoming movies went on the floors. The film is co-written by him along with Nimit Vora, and Nirav has also done a cameo in it.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Nirav and spoke to him about his new project, doing a cameo in the movie, and more…

How excited you are as your new project has started?

Very excited about the project! We had a great time writing it. It’s a laughter roller coaster.

You are even doing a cameo in it, so how was your experience of shooting?

Doing a cameo was a good experience. For the first time, I was performing a scene that was conceptualized by me and my co-writer. It was a great experience!

What made you think that you should do a cameo in this project?

While narrating the film to the actors, a very senior actor Mr. Atul Srivastava was laughing uncontrollably when I narrated the scene. Being an actor, I always narrate my scene totally in character and mood. Our director also loved it. Atul ji suggested that I should play the character and that's how I came on board to do the cameo which was totally unplanned.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.