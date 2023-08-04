Exclusive! Nirav Soni on doing a cameo in a movie written by him, “It was a great experience”

Actor and writer Nirav Soni’s new project went on to the floors today. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Nirav and spoke to him about his new project, doing a cameo in the movie, and more…
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 04/08/2023 - 22:07
movie_image: 
MUMBAI:Nirav Soni has been a part of shows like Dhoom Machaao Dhoom, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, and more. The actor is also a writer and today, one of his upcoming movies went on the floors. The film is co-written by him along with Nimit Vora, and Nirav has also done a cameo in it.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Nirav and spoke to him about his new project, doing a cameo in the movie, and more…

How excited you are as your new project has started?

Very excited about the project! We had a great time writing it. It’s a laughter roller coaster.

Also Read: Nirav Soni says, "I want to work with Vikrant Massey and Mrunal Thakur" – Exclusive 

You are even doing a cameo in it, so how was your experience of shooting?

Doing a cameo was a good experience. For the first time, I was performing a scene that was conceptualized by me and my co-writer. It was a great experience!

What made you think that you should do a cameo in this project?

While narrating the film to the actors, a very senior actor Mr. Atul Srivastava was laughing uncontrollably when I narrated the scene. Being an actor, I always narrate my scene totally in character and mood. Our director also loved it. Atul ji suggested that I should play the character and that's how I came on board to do the cameo which was totally unplanned.

Also Read: Nirav Soni says, "It's a dream for me to write and act in the same project" – Exclusive!

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Nirav Soni Tedhi Medhi Kahani Dhoom Machaao Dhoom Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha Jay Soni Mitegi Lakshmanrekha Nimit Vora Atul Srivastava Movie News TellyChakkar
Sat, 04/08/2023 - 22:07

