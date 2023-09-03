Exclusive! Nivaan Sen gives a heartfelt tribute to the late actor and director Satish Kaushik

MUMBAI:Nivaan Sen is an amazing actor who is known for his amazing performances in shows like Ssshhhh Phir Koii Hain, Do Hanson Ka Jodaa, Khote Sikke, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and many more.

Nivaan Sen also runs a Production house, ‘Urban Boat Films’. Nivaan Sen was awarded a Best Actor Award in Comedy for India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj in 2004.

Also read -EXCLUSIVE! Nivaan Sen celebrates his birthday with his wife Neelu Mahadur Sen for the first time, shares about having a gala time in Bangkok

Recently, we got in touch with the actor where he got emotional and opened up about his bond with the late actor and director Satish Kaushik.

Tell us about your bond with the late actor director Satish Kaushik.

Satish ji was a mentor in my life. My journey after coming to Mumbai started in 2004 or 2005 with India’s first acting and dancing reality show, Zee Cine Star season 1 where Satish sir was my judge and mentor. I had just entered the show and I was eliminated right in the first round. So Gajendra Singh, who was the director of the show, asked me if I would stay on stand-by. I didn't know what it meant. I told him yes that at least I would be able to live in Mumbai. He said yes but you will be on stand-by. So I stayed for a few months. While I was there, Satish sir motivated me so well that a person who was eliminated from the show in the first round, later went on to win the best actor award in the show. I would like to give the credit to Satish sir. Coming from Benaras, not knowing anything, you lose a competition but a man Satish ji supports you. After every performance that I gave, he used to say that he is someone who doesn’t have an ideal height, he doesn’t have desirable looks like Shah Rukh Khan but he’s a performer and an actor. That kind of motivation from day one resulted in today being 15 years in Mumbai, no matter what ups and downs came in life, Satish ji’s role has had a major impact.

Our production house, Urban Boat Films, is coming with an Indo-Thai film. Satish sir knew about it too. The project is almost done. I had asked Satish sir to play a role in it. Now just 10 days back he had asked me to come home. Every Time I got a chance, I would go to his house to meet him. He would just invite me home sometimes. He was such an amazing and a good-hearted human being. He was a very down-to-earth person. Surely he invited me home but who knew that something like this had to happen. In life, you hold a lot of value for some people and when they leave, it hurts you the most. I still can’t believe it.

It was my dream to work with him on a project where there are so many wonderful actors. Now my dream is unfulfilled. Recently, everytime we talked, he would talk more about his health and fitness. I used to ask him how he maintains himself so well and he would say that he’s focusing on his health and he would ask if he looked as if he had lost some weight or not. He also mentioned once that wherever he goes, he finds a gym first and that if he doesn’t get time for exercise the whole day then he would at least take a walk around his building.

Nothing is permanent. This feels like a web series where you feel like this is just a story and that he will come back tomorrow. I wish that it happens.

Also read - HOW ROMANTIC: It’s been an emotional journey because we have lost out on precious time: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Nivaan Sen aka Sadanand on REUNITING with his wife who is in a LONG DISTANCE MARRIAGE!

This was our conversation with Nivaan Sen who gave a tribute to the late actor director Satish Kaushik.

Condolences to the family and friends of the late actor and director Satish Kaushik from Tellychakkar.

