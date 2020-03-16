Exclusive! No matter what type of historical movie you make, some people who will deliberately accuse you and create controversies: Sonu Sood on his movie Prithviraj

In his recent media interaction, actor Sonu Sood spoke in detail about his upcoming movie Prithviraj and on his character preparation.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 05/26/2022 - 18:26
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Sonu Sood has been winning the hearts of fans with his acting contribution. We have seen some amazing characters of his getting all the love from fans. The actor is now gearing up for his upcoming movie titled Prithviraj, which has Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar in the leading roles. 

In a recent media interaction, Sonu Sood spoke in detail about his upcoming movie and on the controversy around it. 

Sonu Sonu on his movie Prithviraj 

Sonu Sood says his mother was a history professor, and he has heard many things about Chand Bardai. When he got the script and this character, he was very excited to play it. Chand Bardai was a loyal friend to Prithviraj. He was a poet, an astrologer, and a warrior. It was a great challenge playing this character on screen, but at the same time, it was very satisfying, because the director has invested 18 years into the movie. His director is like a text book who knows about the subject. Talking about the preparation and makeup part, the actor adds that he needed 3 to 4 hours for makeup. It was not at all challenging, but he was very excited to do this role. 

Sonu Sood on history movie 

Sonu Sood says that history is one such subject that different people have different opinions on. There are many people who are not at all aware about this character Chand Bardai. It will be a great lesson for many youngsters.

ALSO READ – (Akshay Kumar: Started my 2022 with all things positive except for Covid)

Sonu Sood on the controversy around the movie 

Sonu Sood says no matter what subject you will pick up from history  there are several people who will challenge you. Many people consume knowledge, especially history, in their own way and have set their parameters. Whenever there is a movie based on history, there are many people who will generally have some issue, but some deliberately create a controversy. 

What are your views Sonu Sood and how excited are you about the movie Prithviraj? Let us know in the comments section below. 

Prithviraj is all set to hit the big screen on 3rd June. 

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

ALSO READ – (Amazing! Karan Johar brings chefs Marut Sikka and Harsha Kilachand on board for his 50th birthday bash)

Akshay Kumar Manushi Chhillar Sonu Sood Prithviraj
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 05/26/2022 - 18:26

