Exclusive! No one is going to put money on you unless you are a saleable product: Karan Deol on nepotism

MUMBAI: Karan Deol, who was immensely loved by fans in his first movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, is now back with another movie titled Velle. The actor is currently getting an amazing response for his movie and his different avatar in it.

Karan Deol on his movie Velle

The actor says the movie deals with three boys who think they are very intelligent in whatever they do. These boys just don't think about reputation before doing anything. On the other hand, Anya Singh plays the daughter of the principal, and what types of funny twists and turns take place in the movie will be loved by fans. Karan also says that he completely enjoyed portraying this character as he believes he is 50% like him. The director briefed him well for this subject, and it was the effective preparation given by the director to all the cast that helped him play their roles.

Karan Deol on the advice given by his family

Karan Deol’s father Sunny Deol has been one of the finest actors in Bollywood industry. His grandfather Dharmendra who needs no introduction is known for his versatility. Coming from such a family, Karan reveals that there was no advice as such given by his family at this time. The actor revealed his family told him to just be himself and learn from his mistakes. The actor also revealed that a person is the only tool to make himself better. And he is looking forward to accepting all his mistakes and doing a better job in his life.

Karan Deol on nepotism and being called star kid

Talking about the subject of nepotism and being called Sunny Deol’s son, the actor said it is talent that will be appreciated in this industry. Nobody will put money on you unless you are a saleable product in the market. For example, his first movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas did not perform very well at the box office, and after 2 years, till today, he is looking for some good work. He is now already to accept criticism and learn from his mistakes.

