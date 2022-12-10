Exclusive! “Now the concept of making debut with the six pack abs is gone” - Saqib Saleem, during trailer launch of the movie Double XL

MUMBAI:Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha are all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Double XL which will be throwing light on the concept of body shaming. The movie which is directed by Satram Ramani also has Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra. It has been co-produced by Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem.

During the media interaction, Saqib Saleem spoke about body shaming in Bollywood, the actor said now the concept of making Bollywood debut with the six pack abs has gone. People have overcome this notion. On the other hand, Zaheer Iqbal revealed that when the director approached this movie, he did not told me to make six pack abs, so this notion is gone now and it is always the talent which is very important.



On the other hand, director Satram revealed that they just randomly came up with the idea of the movie during the lockdown where they were having chit chat. Also, he adds that normally the director works on movie idea and story and later decide the cast but here the story has been made on the cast that is Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha.

No doubt, the trailer of the movie is already getting some amazing response from the fans and we look forward to see what these beautiful ladies have to offer with their upcoming movie Double XL, which is all set to hit the big screens on 4th November.

