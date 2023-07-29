Exclusive! Nushrratt Bharuccha roped in for movie titled Aapke Padoos Mein coming from Neeraj Panday

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some great news coming from Ott, movies and television, and now keeping the promise to deliver the same, we are back with another news coming from the entertainment world.

Tellychakkar has learnt that the actress Nushrratt Bharuccha will be seen in the upcoming titled Aapke Padoos Mein, yes you heard right, actress Nushrratt Bharuccha who has been entertaining us over the time with her characters and movies is now all set to be seen in the movie titled Aapke Pados Mein which will be produced by Neeraj Panday.

Well the movie is said to be a remake of a popular Malayalam movie. Also the detailed information on the character played by the actress is still awaited but we look forward to see what different she has to offer this time as it is always a treat to watch her on big screens

