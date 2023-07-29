Exclusive! Nushrratt Bharuccha roped in for Neeraj Pandey's 'Aapke Padoos Mein'

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha is all set to be seen in the upcoming film 'Aapke Padoos Mein', produced by Neeraj Pandey.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 07/29/2023 - 18:14
movie_image: 
Nushrratt Bharuccha

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some great news coming from OTT, movies and television. Now, keeping the promise to deliver the same, we are back with another news coming from the entertainment world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Nushrratt Bharuccha will be seen in the upcoming movie titled Aapke Padoos Mein. Yes, you heard right. Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who has been entertaining us over the time with her characters and movies is now all set to be seen in the movie titled Aapke Pados Mein which will be produced by Neeraj Panday. 

Also read – (Exclusive! Nilofer Gesawat joins Varun Badola and Sanya Malhotra for an upcoming movie)

Well the movie is said to be a remake of a popular Malayalam movie. Also the detailed information on the character played by the actress is still awaited but we look forward to see what different she has to offer this time as it is always a treat to watch her on big screens

What are your views on this, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar 

ALSO READ – (How Romantic! Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt are giving their fans couple goals

Nushrratt Bharuccha AAPKE PADOS MEIN Neeraj Panday Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 07/29/2023 - 18:14

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Nok-Jhok! Savi’s nickname for Ishaan annoys the latter
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Exclusive! Mithila Palkar roped in for movie titled Ikroop
MUMBAI:  Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of OTT, movies and television...
Exclusive! Anjali Sharma and Mehnaaz Maan have been roped in for Reliance Entertainment Upcoming OTT series!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.OTT movies and shows have taken...
Must Read! Highest opening day collection of 2023 till now; Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stands at THIS spot
MUMBAI:  Many Hindi films have been released in theatres till now. While some left a mark at the box office, some...
Exclusive! Sunil Grover and Gul Panag roped in for a movie titled 'Ok Bye Data'
MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content, we can see some great projects being made on different OTT platforms...
Exclusive! Nushrratt Bharuccha roped in for Neeraj Pandey's 'Aapke Padoos Mein'
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some great news coming from OTT, movies and...
Recent Stories
Mithila Palkar
Exclusive! Mithila Palkar roped in for movie titled Ikroop
Latest Video
Related Stories
Mithila Palkar
Exclusive! Mithila Palkar roped in for movie titled Ikroop
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Must Read! Highest opening day collection of 2023 till now; Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stands at THIS spot
Sunil Grover
Exclusive! Sunil Grover and Gul Panag roped in for a movie titled 'Ok Bye Data'
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt
How Romantic! Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt are giving their fans couple goals
NILOFER GESAWAT
Exclusive! Nilofer Gesawat joins Varun Badola and Sanya Malhotra for an upcoming movie
Anjali Sharma
Exclusive! Actor and Influencer Anjali Sharma to be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila on Netflix?