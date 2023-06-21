Exclusive! “This is one of the most sensitive characters I have played” Kiara Advani on Satyaprem Ki Katha

MUMBAI:Upcoming movie titled Satyaprem Ki Katha has been the talk of the town ever since the teaser and the trailer was out, the movie which has Kartik Aryan and Kaira Advani in the leading role is directed by Sameer Vidwans.

As we all know the few songs which are out already are grabbing the attention of the fans and it is getting big Thumbs Up from the fans and audience and today a new song Sun Sajni from the movie Sameer Vidwans was launched and it was launched during the Press Conference which was held in Mumbai and it was attended by the cast, director along with the producers of the movie.

During the Press Conference Kiara Advani revealed that she won't be wrong in saying that this character is one of the most sensitive characters she has played in her career and there are many layers to this character, she really wants to say more about this character but she is keeping it for the fans to see.

On the other hand the director of the movie Sameer Vidwans says that this movie had people who had few Creative differences, which he loved a lot because this indicates that how the project is special for everyone and normally people run away from the creative differences but here everyone loved having the creative differences because of which they have such a beautiful outcome titled Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Also read – Shocking! “Saree ka mazak Banakar Rakh Diya Hai” netizens trolls Disha Patani

Kartik Aryan says that this movie is really very special for him and this movie is the one which he is really waiting for the fans and audience to watch. The actor adds that there has been few creative differences because every frame of this movie is really very special for him and that it is good to have creative differences because it shows how special the movie is for everyone who is attached to the movie.

What are your views on the movie Satyaprem Ki Katha, do let us know in the comment section below.

Satyaprem Ki Katha is all set to hit the big screen on 29th June.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Must Read! Ameesha Patel breaks silence on the cheque bounce case, says “It’s below my dignity and class to stoop to such levels”